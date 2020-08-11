Grandmother loses her life protecting 4-year-old during powerful storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - A 73-year-old woman lost her life overnight when winds from a strong storm tipped over her mobile home, trapping her and her 4-year-old grandson in the debris.

The Allen County Coroner's Office says Isabel Atencio died when strong winds pushed over the trailer Monday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the 4300 block of Brimstone Road.

When crews made it to the badly damaged trailer, they were able to make their way inside enough to find Atencio holding the boy in her arms.

Firefighters were able to get the boy out, and he suffered minor injuries.

Minutes later, firefighters pulled Atencio from the debris. She was unconscious.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital, but authorities said she didn't make it.

People living in the Fort Wayne mobile home park are still coming to grips with the death of their neighbor.

