Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - The subject of a Silver Alert whose remains were recovered on Sunday had been killed and dismembered at a Fort Wayne storage unit, according to a probable cause affidavit that includes accounts from two men now facing charges.

The men have been linked to the death of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen, who went missing on Friday, April 23.

The Allen County coroner ruled 55-year-old Shane Nguyen died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Sunday morning, Fort Wayne Police spotted Nguyen's black van and tried to pull it over. The van took off, and later crashed near the BP gas station at the intersection of Lake and Anthony Boulevard.

That's where police discovered Nguyen's dismembered body encased in plastic garbage bags.

Prosecutors have filed formal charges against two Elkhart County men in Nguyen's death.

Mathew Cramer II, 21, is facing murder, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse charges, while 20-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton faces an assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse charges.

A third man police had originally identified in the case as a suspect -- Cody Clements -- is in custody, but no charges have been filed against him.

According to court documents, Cramer told detectives he asked Nguyen for a ride.

Cramer told authorities he planned to kill him before they reached Fort Wayne.

Once they arrived at Cramer's storage unit facility on Coliseum Boulevard, Cramer said he put Nguyen in a chokehold until he passed out. Cramer told police he hit the man's head hard on the pavement, and then dragged the body into the storage unit to complete the killing.

Detectives also found a hardware store receipt for tarps, a hacksaw, hacksaw blades, a plastic tub, two shovels and a large knife, court documents show.

Carreon-Hamilton told detectives he wasn't present for the killing, but helped Cramer with the plan to disopose of the body.

The men loaded Nguyen's body back into the van in an attempt to dispose of it, but that's when police found them behind a building and started the police pursuit.

